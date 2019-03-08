Search

Wanstead shop owner fined for 'grime crime'

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 October 2019

Faisal Dhalech, who owns Brading Convenience Store, in Brading Crescent, found himself out of pocket after Redbridge enforcement officers prosecuted him for failing to produce the paperwork to show he was disposing of commercial waste legally.

The owner of a Wanstead convenience store has been fined £200 after failing to show he was disposing of his waste legally.

Faisal Dhalech, who owns Brading Convenience Store, in Brading Crescent, found himself out of pocket after Redbridge enforcement officers prosecuted him for failing to produce the correct paperwork to show he was disposing of commercial waste legally.

Following his appearance at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 11, Dhalech from Grove Road, Leytonstone, pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was hit with a fine of £200 and ordered to pay costs of £300. A victim surcharge of £30 was also imposed.

Redbridge Council said it is taking a tough stance on grime crime and will fine or prosecute any individual or business that it finds breaking the law.

Cabinet member for civic pride, Councillor John Howard, said: "All of us, including businesses, have a responsibility to the environment and each other to get rid of rubbish properly, and keep our streets clean.

"Commercial waste must be disposed of safely and legally to prevent contamination and the spread of vermin.

"Any business unable to show how their commercial waste is being disposed of in a safe and legal manner will end up in court and out of pocket just like this case."

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

