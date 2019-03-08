Wanstead shop owner fined for 'grime crime'

Faisal Dhalech, who owns Brading Convenience Store, in Brading Crescent, found himself out of pocket after Redbridge enforcement officers prosecuted him for failing to produce the paperwork to show he was disposing of commercial waste legally. Picture: Google Archant

The owner of a Wanstead convenience store has been fined £200 after failing to show he was disposing of his waste legally.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Faisal Dhalech, who owns Brading Convenience Store, in Brading Crescent, found himself out of pocket after Redbridge enforcement officers prosecuted him for failing to produce the correct paperwork to show he was disposing of commercial waste legally.

Following his appearance at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 11, Dhalech from Grove Road, Leytonstone, pleaded guilty to the charges.

You may also want to watch:

He was hit with a fine of £200 and ordered to pay costs of £300. A victim surcharge of £30 was also imposed.

Redbridge Council said it is taking a tough stance on grime crime and will fine or prosecute any individual or business that it finds breaking the law.

Cabinet member for civic pride, Councillor John Howard, said: "All of us, including businesses, have a responsibility to the environment and each other to get rid of rubbish properly, and keep our streets clean.

"Commercial waste must be disposed of safely and legally to prevent contamination and the spread of vermin.

"Any business unable to show how their commercial waste is being disposed of in a safe and legal manner will end up in court and out of pocket just like this case."