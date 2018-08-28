Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Updated

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

PUBLISHED: 10:01 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 07 January 2019

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

Police acted quickly to detain and search a group of young people following reports that they were seen with firearms in Romford’s town centre yesterday afternoon.

A boy was arrested for possession of an imitation firearm after police were called to The Brewery shopping centre in Waterloo Road at 1.35pm on Sunday, January 6, following reports of young people seen with firearms.

In the interests of public safety in the busy area, armed police were able to trace, detain and search the young people after acting on a description they received about those involved.

The Met’s specialist firearms command tweeted that the imitation handgun was first pointed at shops in Ilford and was then taken on a train to Romford.

A boy was arrested at The Brewery and taken to an east London police station for questioning.

All the other boys stopped were not found to be in possession of any weapons and have not been arrested.

The area has since been reopened to the public.

Insp Barrie Beyler from the East Area Command Unit, said: “We acted quickly based on information provided to police by multiple sources reporting that a group of youths were behaving suspiciously and were in possession of a firearm in a busy and crowded area.

“All calls related to firearm reports have clear set procedures designed to minimise risk to the public.

“Armed police acted decisively in the best interests of public safety. Thankfully no live firearm was found.

“Naturally the youths stopped were very startled by the armed stop but we will always act on information received about firearms or indeed any other weapons as part of our job to keep the public safe.

“Information like this is vital for us to respond quickly and effectively to protect communities.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Appeal for key witnesses to Gants Hill roundabout suspected assault as woman remains in a critical condition

Police were called to reports of a crash and suspected assault in Gants Hill last night. Photo: Whatsapp

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Proposals to house 90 homeless families in two Hainault parks provokes 900-signature petition

Temporary accomodation schemes for up to 90 homeless families are being proposed in Brocket Way and Woodman Road, Manford Way. Photo: Google

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

“We have cut policing to the bone”: borough’s worst streets for vehicle crime revealed

Cranbrook Road in Gants Hill, the road in Redbridge most afflicted by vehicle crime. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former homeless man becomes London’s happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge boss Wetherall pleased with Takeley performance

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Marko moody is the main West Ham talking point as the Hammers sneak past Birmingham in FA Cup

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic speaks with manager Manuel Pellegrini as he leaves the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Late goal gives Foxes share of the spoils at Town

Andrea Mantovani knocks the ball forward for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Orient boss positive players will react away to Wrexham

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and manager Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with the fourth official Damith Bandara with Salford City boss Graham Alexander in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bus accidents: More than 130 people injured in Redbridge in one year

New bus revenue generation project livery trial on the 150 bus, Barkingside. Photo: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists