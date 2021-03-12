News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Boy, 12, arrested in connection with Clayhall stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:54 AM March 12, 2021   
Clayhall stabbing

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing which happened in Marlands Road, Clayhall yesterday afternoon (Thursday, March 11). - Credit: MPS

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Clayhall.

Police were called at 3:54pm on Thursday, March 11 to reports of an assault in Marlands Road.

Officers attended and found a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested nearby in connection with the assault. He remains in custody at an east London police station.

Enquiries continue.

Clayhall News
Redbridge News

