Hainault boy and grandad get through lockdown by growing 15ft sunflower

Logan Hall-Woods and his grandad Mark Woods have planted a sunflower in their back garden which is still growing at 15 feet. Picture: Lisa Woods Archant

A seven-year-old autistic boy got through lockdown by growing a 15ft sunflower with his grandad in their Hainault garden.

Logan, who has autism, has enjoyed seeing the wildlife it attracts while being stuck at home throughout the summer of lockdown. Picture: Lisa Woods Logan, who has autism, has enjoyed seeing the wildlife it attracts while being stuck at home throughout the summer of lockdown. Picture: Lisa Woods

While lockdown has been tough on everyone, it was especially hard for Logan Hall-Woods as he has a variety of special needs, including epilepsy and autism.

While he was stuck at home all summer, he started a project with his grandad, Mark Woods, to see how tall they could grow a sunflower in their back garden.

So far it has reached 15 feet and is still growing.

Mum Lisa Woods said: “Logan has thoroughly enjoyed growing this with his granddad and every day enjoys spending time outside looking at the bugs it attracts and learning how it follows the sun.”

She said lockdown was tough on her son but the opportunity to learn about the nature in his back garden proved to be a welcome distraction during the long summer days stuck inside.