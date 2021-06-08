Boundary review: Proposals to change Redbridge constituencies

Published: 2:19 PM June 8, 2021

The Boundary Commission for England has published initial proposals which would see changes take effect in all four Redbridge constituencies. - Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

Redbridge parliamentary constituencies are set to change, according to initial proposals published by the Boundary Commission for England.

Released today - Tuesday, June 8 - changes are proposed to all four constituencies in the borough: Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford and Woodford Green, and Leyton and Wanstead.

The publication said these are only initial proposals which will be consulted on for the next eight weeks.

Why have proposals been brought forward to change Redbridge constituencies?

An update to the law last year mandated that the Boundary Commission make the number of electors - or voters - in each constituency more equal.

Previously, it was not a legal requirement to have a minimum or maximum number of electors in each constituency.

You may also want to watch:

Now, each constituency must have no fewer than 69,724 - and no more than 77,062 - electors.

To adhere to this new rule, three Redbridge constituencies would have to change. Currently, only Ilford North is compliant.

What are the exact changes?

Ilford North: Ward boundary changes in South Woodford and Woodford Green mean this constituency is subject to change.

It is proposed that six wards would be retained from the existing Ilford North, with two - Cranbrook and Valentines - added from Ilford South.

Ilford South: With the exception of the two above, this constituency would retain all of its wards. Chadwell Heath - currently in the Dagenham and Rainham constituency - would be added.

Chingford and Woodford Green: As with Ilford North, ward boundary changes - in this instance to South Woodford, Woodford Green and Wanstead Park - mean change is required.

It is proposed that Bridge - currently an Ilford North ward - would be added to Chingford and Woodford Green.

Leyton and Wanstead: The rationale for changing this constituency is the same as that for Chingford and Woodford Green.

Under these proposals, the entirety of the South Woodford ward would be added to Leyton and Wanstead.

What's next?

The consultation will run until August 2; a six-week secondary consultation period is planned for early next year.

Any revised proposals will be published in late 2022, with final recommendations included in a report which must be submitted to the government by July 1 2023.

Submit your views on these initial proposals at bcereviews.org.uk/