Redbridge residents urged to book flu jab

Redbridge residents urged to get flu jab this winter

Residents across Redbridge who are eligible for a free flu vaccine are urged to sign up to help protect themselves and others, particularly while the borough has the highest coronavirus cases across London.

In a normal year, flu hospitalises and kills approximately 11,000 people in the UK and it is clear this winter is not going to be a normal year.

The flu vaccine is free to thousands more people this year who are in “high risk” groups and they are being urged to call their GP surgery to book their appointment or a visit a pharmacy.

Everyone aged 65 and older is eligible as well as anyone under 65 who has a pre-existing medical condition, such as diabetes or a lung condition.

Other eligible groups include: all pregnant woman, at any stage of pregnancy, two to three-year-old school-aged children, anyone who cares for an older or disabled person, or anyone who is on the NHS Shielded Patient List.

All frontline health and social care workers are also eligible for the flu jab.

Dr Anil Mehta, chairman of Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It is important that we all do what we can to stay well, and out of hospital this winter.

“It will help to ease pressure on the NHS during the second wave of coronavirus.

“The flu vaccine can protect you and your family against being badly affected by the flu, including developing pneumonia.

“I am also urging parents to sign consent forms for eligible children to have their flu and other vaccines in school.”

Cllr Mark Santos, cabinet member for health, social Care, mental health and the ageing said: “In Redbridge last year, only 56 per cent of adults eligible for the free flu vaccine decided to get vaccinated.

“This year I hope more residents book their free flu jab, as this is a simple way to protect themselves, their friends and family before the seasonal flu outbreak period starts, especially when the Covid-19 infection rate in Redbridge is among the highest in London.”

The coronavirus infection rate in the borough has shot up to as high as 85 new daily positive cases per 100,000 people as per cases through September 30.

For information or to check your eligibility visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/