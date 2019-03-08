Breaking

Body found in woodland identified as Joy Morgan

Police have confirmed a body found in Stevenage is Joy Morgan. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police Archant

A body found in woodland has been identified as murdered 20-year-old student midwife Joy Morgan, who was last seen in Ilford last year.

Police were called by a member of the public at 7.43am on Saturday, October 5, to reports they had found what they suspected to be a human body in Stevenage.

The body was found in woodland off Chadwell Road, just outside of an area previously searched by officers.

Joy was last seen in Ilford on December 26, 2018, and in August this year, Shohfah El-Israel, aged 40, of Fordwych Road, London, was found guilty of her murder.

He is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years.

A post-mortem carried out on Tuesday, October 8, could not establish the cause of death and further tests will be carried out.

Det Ch Insp Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: "My thoughts are with Joy's family at this difficult time and while nothing can end their pain, I hope that this gives them closure and I am glad that they will now have the opportunity to say goodbye to Joy."

Carol Morgan, Joy's mum, said: "Joy was so beautiful and completely lived up to her name - she brought joy to all our lives.

"Our family has been living a nightmare and we miss her so, so much.

"Joy was studying to be a midwife and would have graduated by now.

"I know she would have been amazing as a midwife. I was so proud of her and I always will be. She was our star."

If you have information that will be useful to officers, you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.