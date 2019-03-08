Man found dead in Ilford underpass after celebrating Eid
PUBLISHED: 09:39 05 June 2019
Archant
The body of a 35-year-old man was discovered yesterday in an underpass in Ilford.
Police confirmed they were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to Griggs Approach at 3.17pm on Tuesday, June 5 and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Named locally as Sharjeel Ahmed, the man was said to have gone out on to celebrate Eid at 10.20pm the night before but never returned.
It is believed efforts to trace his next of kin are ongoing.