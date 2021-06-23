Blue Peter gold badge for 'inspirational' girl who made NHS visors

Published: 11:48 AM June 23, 2021

Nahla-Rose Bartlett-Vanderpuye in the Blue Peter studio with presenters Lindsey Russell and Adam Beales. - Credit: Charlene Russell

A girl who made hundreds of visors for NHS staff during the pandemic received a prestigious gold Blue Peter badge on the show.

Nahla-Rose Bartlett-Vanderpuye appeared on the BBC children's programme to be surprised with the award.

The nine-year-old, who was nominated for the Recorder's 2020 Young Citizen of the Year, borrowed her grandmother's 3D printer to make the PPE.

Nahla-Rose proudly wears her gold badge. - Credit: Charlene Russell

Nahla-Rose made 500 herself before a fundraising page helped to bring in enough money to buy a second printer and double the tally.

The items were delivered to hospitals, including King George in Goodmayes and Queen's in Romford, as well as GP surgeries around Ilford and Buckhurst Hill and a number of care homes.

Nahla-Rose told the Recorder she decided to "do my bit" after learning about PPE shortages on the news.

Nahla-Rose with one of her visors. - Credit: Charlene Russell

Her mum Charlene Russell said the family is "proud" of what Nahla-Rose has achieved.

"Watching her made us very proud that she even thought she wanted to do that in the first place because as adults we don't think of those things. But for a child, anything is possible."

During the BBC programme, which aired on Thursday (June 17), presenter Mwaksy Mudenda came to their family home in Buckhurst Hill to surprise Nahla-Rose.

Blue Peter presenter Mwaksy Mudenda meets Nahla-Rose at her home. - Credit: Charlene Russell

Mwaksy told her: "We've heard about all the amazing things you've been doing this year helping people and we think you're an absolute inspiration, you're incredible."

She also showed Nahla-Rose a message from YouTuber Ruby Rube.

Ruby said: "I just want to say I'm so proud of you, keep up the good work."

Nahla-Rose talks to presenter Mwaksy Mudenda. - Credit: Charlene Russell

Nahla-Rose was then invited to the studio, where she met presenters Lindsey Russell and Adam Beales.

She also got involved in an experiment with scientists Maddie Moate and Greg Foot before being surprised with the gold badge.

It is Blue Peter's highest accolade and only given out for "extraordinary" achievements.

Nahla-Rose tries her hand at filming on the Blue Peter set. - Credit: Charlene Russell

Nahla-Rose said: "It felt absolutely amazing. I didn't even think I was going to get an ordinary blue badge.

"Getting a gold badge, not many people have those. It's very overwhelming and amazing that I got one.

"It was very colourful in the studio and a really nice experience - probably one of the best experiences I've had in my life."

Charlene added: "It brought tears to my eyes in the studio. It was such a special moment for her and for us.

"We're really proud of her."