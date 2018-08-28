Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Brew Monday: Fight off ‘most depressing day of the year’ with a chat over tea in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 07:31 02 January 2019

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Ilford residents are being invited to banish their January blues with a chat over a brew on the “most difficult day of the year”.

Volunteers with mental health charity Samaritans will be handing teabags to all who visit their offices in Mildmay Road on Saturday, January 19 between 10am and 4pm.

The event aims to counteract “Blue Monday” – which falls on January 21 this year.

It has been deemed the most depressing day of the year according to a formula invented by life coach Dr Cliff Arnall, which considers factors such as debt, weather and the end of Christmas.

The charity’s Sue Christopher said: “Isolation and loneliness are one of the main reasons people contact Samaritans, so getting together for a brew with friends can provide a lift.”

To get involved contact Redbridge Samaritans on 07932043573 or email steve@stevestarr.co.uk

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

Desmond O'Connell, 65, was hospitalised for three days after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kathryn O'Connell

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Redbridge MPs’ review of the year 2018

Clockwise: Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer, Chingford and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Most Read

Villages in Kent: 10 of the prettiest places to go

Ancient Aylesford Bridge © Rusty Pelican, Shutterstock

5 countryside walks with pubs in Kent

Nothing beats a ramble through the Kentish countryside before finding a country pub (photo: ru_boff, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Afternoon tea in Kent: 16 of the best tearooms

Chiddingstone Castle, Edenbridge (pictures Manu Palomeque)

10 of the prettiest places to visit in Kent

The pretty town of Sandwich (photo: grassrootsgroundswell, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

25 ideas for children’s parties in Kent

Enjoy a retro roller disco at Margate's Dreamland

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brew Monday: Fight off ‘most depressing day of the year’ with a chat over tea in Ilford

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

O’s confident of boosting squad before Salford match

James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss Edinburgh: We were worthy of the three points

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (left) and assistant Ross Embleton issue instructions from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bonne helps O’s return to winning ways with revenge over Daggers

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists