Brew Monday: Fight off ‘most depressing day of the year’ with a chat over tea in Ilford

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Ilford residents are being invited to banish their January blues with a chat over a brew on the “most difficult day of the year”.

Volunteers with mental health charity Samaritans will be handing teabags to all who visit their offices in Mildmay Road on Saturday, January 19 between 10am and 4pm.

The event aims to counteract “Blue Monday” – which falls on January 21 this year.

It has been deemed the most depressing day of the year according to a formula invented by life coach Dr Cliff Arnall, which considers factors such as debt, weather and the end of Christmas.

The charity’s Sue Christopher said: “Isolation and loneliness are one of the main reasons people contact Samaritans, so getting together for a brew with friends can provide a lift.”

To get involved contact Redbridge Samaritans on 07932043573 or email steve@stevestarr.co.uk