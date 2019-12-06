Search

'Blue Christmas' offers comfort for those with winter blues in South Woodford

PUBLISHED: 09:26 06 December 2019

Reverand Jonathan Somerville from Woodford Baptist Church which is holding a

"Blue Christmas" evening. Picture: Sarah King

Andrew King Photography

If the cold weather and short days have got you feeling blue a South Woodford church has you covered.

The Woodford Baptist Church, in George Lane, is holding a "Blue Christmas" night on Tuesday, December 17 at 8pm to give those struggling with the winter blues a time of reflection and hope.

Alongside the usual Nativity plays and carol services the evening will offer comfort for those struggling with bereavement, loneliness, financial pressure and doubt in the Christmas season.

Rev Jonathan Somerville said: "For many people 2019 has been a tough year, and 2020 is looking challenging too.

"We wanted to give people a chance to be honest about how they are feeling this Christmas, and also to reach out for hope and comfort."

Rev Somerville said the story of Christmas is not just an olden days story but is about a family that had to flee persecution and has something to say to us today.

