Search

Advanced search

Bishop of Chelmsford makes final visit to Ilford church before new gig up north

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 February 2020

The Bishop of Chelmsford made a final visit to St Mary the Virgin church. Picture: Gareth Jones

The Bishop of Chelmsford made a final visit to St Mary the Virgin church. Picture: Gareth Jones

Archant

The Bishop of Chelmsford made a final visit to an Ilford church at the weekend before he moves on to become Archbishop of York in April.

He made the surprise visit before moving on to become Archbishop of York. Picture: Gareth JonesHe made the surprise visit before moving on to become Archbishop of York. Picture: Gareth Jones

The Right Reverend Stephen Cottrell, Lord Bishop of Chelmsford made a surprise visit to St Mary the Virgin, High Road, Ilford on Sunday, February 23 to celebrate the mass before he leaves on Easter Day to become the 98th Archbishop of York.

You may also want to watch:

Bishop Stephen said in his address that St Mary's is a church he has always enjoyed visiting since he became bishop nine years ago, and he wanted to visit one last time to say goodbye.

He thanked the Vicar Father Gareth Jones for his work in the parish over the last 10 years, and especially for his commitment to the resettlement of refugees from war-torn Syria.

At the end of the service Bishop Stephen was presented with a case of champagne and an open invitation to return again when he is Archbishop.

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redfern blames ‘technical errors’ for Woodford’s defeat to Harpenden

Woodford in action against Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Bishop of Chelmsford makes final visit to Ilford church before new gig up north

The Bishop of Chelmsford made a final visit to St Mary the Virgin church. Picture: Gareth Jones

Central line part suspended to fix faulty track

The Central line is part suspended due to emergency engineering work to fix a faulty track. Picture: Mike Brooke

Broken down lorry blocks A406 causing severe delays

The A406 North Circular is closed northbound at A12 (Redbridge Roundabout) because of a broken down lorry. Picture: TFL

Ilford teen serving murder sentence gets further jail term for role in drugs gang

Jordan Worrie. Picture: Essex Police
Drive 24