Bishop of Chelmsford makes final visit to Ilford church before new gig up north

The Bishop of Chelmsford made a final visit to St Mary the Virgin church.

The Bishop of Chelmsford made a final visit to an Ilford church at the weekend before he moves on to become Archbishop of York in April.

He made the surprise visit before moving on to become Archbishop of York.

The Right Reverend Stephen Cottrell, Lord Bishop of Chelmsford made a surprise visit to St Mary the Virgin, High Road, Ilford on Sunday, February 23 to celebrate the mass before he leaves on Easter Day to become the 98th Archbishop of York.

Bishop Stephen said in his address that St Mary's is a church he has always enjoyed visiting since he became bishop nine years ago, and he wanted to visit one last time to say goodbye.

He thanked the Vicar Father Gareth Jones for his work in the parish over the last 10 years, and especially for his commitment to the resettlement of refugees from war-torn Syria.

At the end of the service Bishop Stephen was presented with a case of champagne and an open invitation to return again when he is Archbishop.