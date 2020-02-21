Search

Billie Eilish surprises young Barnardo's carer during radio interview

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 21 February 2020

Billie Eilish snuck up behind Barnardo's Young Carer Marisa Olusemo while she was being interviewed on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Wednesday. Picture: Capital

Billie Eilish snuck up behind Barnardo's Young Carer Marisa Olusemo while she was being interviewed on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Wednesday. Picture: Capital

Archant

A Barnardo's young carer from Goodmayes had the ultimate surprise when she met her favourite singer, pop superstar Billie Eilish, during an interview on a national radio show.

The moment Marisa realised her idol Billie Eilish was standing behind her. Picture: CapitalThe moment Marisa realised her idol Billie Eilish was standing behind her. Picture: Capital

Marisa Olusemo, 16, is supported by Barnardo's Young Carer Service, was initially asked to join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to talk about what it's like to be a young carer.

Marisa, who is a carer to her mother Jacqueline, who has diabetes and uses a wheelchair, travelled to the Capital FM studios in Leicester Square to record the interview on Wednesday February 19 but little did she know the radio station had also secretly arranged for her to meet Eilish.

The two teens hugging it out. Picture: CapitalThe two teens hugging it out. Picture: Capital

Eilish, who on Tuesday was named best International Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards and has recorded the theme song to the new James Bond movie No Time To Die, quietly snuck up behind Marisa during the interview.

The American popstar then leaned on Marisa at one point, without the teenager noticing.

It was only when host Roman Kemp revealed that Eilish was standing behind her that Marisa realised and screamed in amazement.

Marisa, who is a massive fan of Eilish, hugged the singer and was overcome with joy.

She then had the opportunity to ask the Bad Guy star questions and discussed how the 18-year-old coped with the pressures of fame.

Eilish praised Marisa for all she's done for her family.

"This has been an amazing interview," she said with Marisa adding, "I think you're amazing!"

Afterwards proud mum Jacqueline, who watched the moment from outside the studio said: "The day was absolutely fabulous and it was amazing. I'm so grateful to Barnardo's for all of the support they have given to Marisa.

"This is a day she will always remember and I'm so grateful to the team at Capital for making this happen."

Marisa was nominated as the Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen of the week in November of last year after giving an inspiring speech at Barnardo's Black History Month event

To find out more about Barnardo's wellbeing hub in Redbridge, call 020 8554 2888.

