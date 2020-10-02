Search

Goodmayes Primary School takes part in Bike to School Week

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 October 2020

A number of children from Goodmayes Primary School got involved in this year's Bike to School Week, a national initiative designed to promote cycling as a form of travel. Picture: Goodmayes Primary School

A number of children from Goodmayes Primary School got involved in this year's Bike to School Week, a national initiative designed to promote cycling as a form of travel. Picture: Goodmayes Primary School

A number of children at Goodmayes Primary School enjoyed a cycling commute this week as part of a national initiative to promote active travel.

Organised by walking and cycling charity Sustrans, Bike to School Week ran everyday this week, finishing today (October 2).

Staff at the Castleton Road school were keen to get their youngsters involved to promote the benefits of travelling by bike.

Headteacher Ms Samina Jaffar said: “Bike to School Week provides an opportunity for children to experience the benefits of active types of travel such as cycling to school. We want children to learn that cycling is good for them and the planet, and an appealing option as a form of travel.”

Ms Jaffar added that, “despite the current challenges we are dealing with”. the school is determined to continue providing its youngsters with “experiences that will develop their mental and physical well-being”.

