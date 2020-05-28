Frontline staff at Goodmayes Hospital benefiting hugely from charity bike scheme

A bike loan scheme from charity Access Sport has been extended to Goodmayes Hospital, allowing its frontline staff to avail of bicycles throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

This initiative began in April with Tower Hamlets’ Royal London Hospital, when the charity began delivering bikes and helmets to its staff.

Following its success, Nikki Tysoe, a project support officer from the North East London NHS Foundation Trust (Nelft), pushed for the scheme to come to Goodmayes.

Nikki, who is also involved with Redbridge Spitfires BMX Club, advised Access Sport that frontline workers nursing patients with mental health issues felt particularly overlooked.

This resulted in the scheme being extended, with Nikki describing the bikes as a “huge success”: “They’re being used regularly for staff when they are feeling overwhelmed and are being hugely appreciated.”

Such projects align with the objectives of Access Sport, who aim to tranform lives through the power of sport.