Ma-woah! Here's the five biggest vegetables grown in Redbridge
PUBLISHED: 12:05 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 05 September 2019
Archant
Redbridge gardeners have a knack for growing some really large vegetables and we've rounded up some of the biggest and best.
In 2012, a father and son from Goodmayes discovered a human-sized 5ft 7in marrow growing at the end of their garden.
Imran Haque and his dad Nurul, of Lexden Drive, contacted Guinness World Records to find out if it was the biggest marrow in the world - but the Recorder doesn't know the outcome of that enquiry.
"I seriously think they're miracle seeds, that's the best theory about it. People were calling from all over when my brother posted it on Facebook," Imran said at the time. "It grows an inch a day. There's another one and it's half its length already."
In 2013, Eve Ashton and her husband, Rev Ken Ashton, grew a pumpkin which was the weight of the average British woman.
Grown at St Paul's Church in Arrowsmith Road, Hainault, the 11 stone pumpkin was big enough for a grown woman to sit on.
"People are fascinated by how big it is," said Eve at the time. "We've had some pretty keen gardeners coming around to have a look at it and they can't believe the size."
The couple didn't quite break the world's biggest pumpkin record though - that stands at a whopping 143 stone thanks to Ron Greene, of Rhode Island, America in September, 2012.
Closer to home, an Ilford gardener was left stunned last year when her gourd grew to more than four feet.
Salma Begum has grown a number of vegetables in her back garden in Balfour Road since moving to the area 10 years ago, but her gourd, which grew to the size of the average seven-year-old child, was one of a kind.
One of Salma's neighbours, Hussain Mubeen, told the Recorder at the time: "It is crazy! They couldn't believe how big it is - it's got to be seen to be believed."
This year, we've had two giant vegetable entries and a monster sunflower - all at the same allotment.
Karnail Singh Banwait, 79, from Ilford, has been growing vegetables at Benton Road Allotments in Seven Kings for the last 22 years.
"And this year we've got a big one," the avid gardener said.
Karnail contacted the Recorder to tell us about his impressive 50 inch white marrow and the pictures speak for themselves.
Another Benton Road Allotment extraordinaire is Muhammed Akhtar, from Seven Kings, who has grown a rather large pumpkin.
This is his second big pumpkin - his first weighed 34.9kg, the same weight as 50 iPads.
He hasn't harvested this year's pumpkin yet, but he's hoping it is bigger than his last when he picks it in a few weeks time.
"They are very sensitive when they get this big," Muhammed said. "My tips are lots of water and lots of manure underneath.
"It's completely organic - I don't spend anything on it and I leave the snails and everything on it."
Finally, way back in June 1977, the Recorder told the incredible story of a Clayhall gardener who succeeded in growing a cabbage more than a yard wide.
As a bonus entry, we have included Ronkeyram Doal, who has featured in the Recorder twice for his huge sunflowers.
Perhaps there is something in the soil at Benton Road Allotments because the flowers usually grow to 6ft but Ronkeyram's giant specimen has now crept up to 16.5ft.
He featured in the Recorder back in 2017 showing off his 12ft sunflowers.
But Ronkeyram has some way to go yet as the current Guinness World Record is held by Hans-Peter Schiffer from Germany who recorded a 30ft 1in sunflower back in 2014.
Have you grown any monster fruits, plants or vegetables? Contact imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk to tell us your stories.