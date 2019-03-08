Queen's and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

The NHS trust which runs Queen's and King George hospitals is piloting a scheme to provide better support to dementia patients by offering them a blue wristband to make them more identifiable.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) is running a three-month trial offering blue wristbands to dementia patients to make them more easily identifiable, allowing staff to offer more support where needed.

The trial was launched on Friday November 1.

It will run initially on one ward at Queen's and one at King George hospitals.

If successful, it will be rolled out across the trust.

Gary Etheridge, one of BHRUT's directors of nursing, said: "This will help us to immediately recognise patients living with dementia so we can ensure they receive the best possible care during their stay in our hospitals."

The blue wristbands will be worn instead of standard white hospital wristbands and patients and their families will have the option whether they choose to wear one.

The trial will run alongside the trust's other initiative to offer more support to dementia patients, the Butterfly Scheme, where a blue butterfly is displayed above a patient's bed, identifying that they have dementia.

Alina Stevens, from BHRUT's dementia team, added: "The best thing about these bands is that they will travel with patients, where a butterfly above a bed doesn't.

"If patients need to go to other departments for tests or treatment, the wristband will signify to other colleagues that they may need some additional support.

"We regularly run coffee afternoon for carers of people with dementia where we have discussed this new trial, and we've received great feedback about how it will benefit their loved ones."