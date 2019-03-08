Search

Nominations open for Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust's Pride Awards

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 October 2019

Caroline Moore, director of nursing for specialist medicine, was the winner of the lifetime achievement award last year. Picture: BHRUT

Caroline Moore, director of nursing for specialist medicine, was the winner of the lifetime achievement award last year. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

An NHS trust has opened nominations for awards that recognise their staff and volunteers who have provided outstanding care.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has launched this year's Pride Awards, with 10 accolades celebrating the achievements of those at the trust.

Caroline Moore, director of nursing for specialist medicine, was the winner of the lifetime achievement award last year.

She said: "I felt amazingly valued to be nominated. I didn't expect to win as I honestly believe I come to work to do my job and I was just doing that.

"So I was surprised to win and humbled as there are lots of people in this trust who also deserve it."

Anyone who knows an individual or a team at the trust who deserves recognition for their hard work can submit a nomination by Thursday, October 31.

For more information about the award categories and the nomination form, visit www.bhrhospitals.nhs.uk/pride-awards.

