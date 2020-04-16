Tributes paid to King George Hospital worker thought to have died of coronavirus

King George Hospital radiology support worker Amrik Bamotra suspected to have died of coronavirus. Picture: BHRUT Archant

The family and colleagues of a King George Hospital worker who is thought to have died of Covid-19 have paid tribute to the man who treated everyone like family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The death of radiology support worker Amrik Bamotra was announced on Wednesday, April 15 by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust (BHRUT).

Amrik, who worked at King George, Goodmayes, for the last four years and was a porter there before that, was 63 and had been ill for some time.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Several of his relatives, including his wife and son, work at the trust.

BHRUT chief executive Tony Chambers said: “Amrik was well liked among his colleagues, who have shared how friendly, chatty and kind-hearted he was, and that he was caring and compassionate to all patients.

“They said he treated everyone like his own family.

You may also want to watch:

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Amrik’s family, friends and colleagues.

“We are ensuring they are supported through this very difficult time.”

His family shared the following message in his memory: “Dad was one of those people that if he saw you in the corridor at work he would stop and make sure he had a chat with you. He was always positive about everything he did.

“He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and loved and cared for all his family and friends.

“There’s not a time when we can say he wouldn’t go that extra mile to do something for anyone to make sure they were happy!

“He had always been a hard worker.

“He had touched so many people’s hearts with his personality which has been shown to us through messages we have received.

“On that note we would just like to say thank you to all our family and friends for their love and support through this difficult time.”

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19.