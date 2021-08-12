BHRUT docs raise more than £7k for Mind at London Triathlon

Published: 1:10 PM August 12, 2021

A team of BHRUT doctors after completing the London Triathlon for charity - Credit: Joseph Huang

Doctors at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust (BHRUT) have raised more than £7,600 for a mental health charity after completing the London Triathlon.

The team of 12 consultants and registrars completed the event on Saturday, August 7, in memory of Molly Sayer, the 22-year-old daughter of associate medical director Gabriel Sayer, who died unexpectedly in April this year.

Cheered on by Gabriel, the group completed the challenge through rain, hailstones and lightning, raising over £7,600 for Mind and a further £1,600 in Gift Aid.

Gabriel said: “I am so very grateful for the kindness and support that has been shown to me and my family by my colleagues in the department of surgery and the hospital as a whole.

“The warmth and compassion from so many has helped us through a very difficult time.”

Organiser Joe Huang, divisional director for cancer and clinical support, thanked everyone for their support and the colleagues that came to cheer them on.

Taking part alongside Joe were consultants Sas Banerjee, Aman Bhargava, Robert Buhain, Maher Jumah, Samrat Mukherjee, Niroo Rajendran and Haschmat Sarwary; and registrars Omer Abdelsadiq, Charlie Craddock, Sandeep Kaul and Apostolos Prionas.

The doctors organised themselves into teams with one person taking on a single leg of the challenge, which includes running, swimming and cycling.

Registrar Sandeep Kaul completed the 5-kilometre running portion, despite not having run for 23 years.

He said: “I had nine weeks to prepare so I did a couch to 5k. It took me a bit of time but I really wanted to do it, we wanted to show our colleague that we cared.

“It was such a terrible loss for the family and I hope it brings comfort to know that we have been thinking of them. Gabriel coming to cheer us on was really nice as it must have been very emotional for him. It was hard work but also a fantastic team building exercise.”

The group have resolved to repeat the challenge next year.

You can still donate at the JustGiving page, here.