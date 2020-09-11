Mayor’s Community Awards winners revealed, highlighting best in Redbridge

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain revealed the winners in the Community Awards virtually after the gala event was cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears Photography by Ken Mears

The winners of the Mayor of Redbridge’s Community Awards have been revealed highlighting the stars of the borough who go out of their way to help others.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual awards recognise individuals or groups who have given back to their community in an impactful way, whether it’s devoting time and effort to care for others, or showing their civic pride by supporting the borough to create a safer environment.

The awards are normally a gala event that is a highlight of the year but that was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The panel of judges, which consisted of councillors, council officers and people from the community, had the difficult task of sorting through a pile of nominations to choose the winners.

Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain, Mayor of Redbridge, said: “It’s clear from the nominations we have many kind, thoughtful and caring people who take enormous pride in their neighbourhoods, and who do their utmost to make Redbridge a great place to live, work and bring up their families.”

Bushra Tahir, chairwoman of Awaaz won the Neighbourhood Community Champion award. Bushra Tahir, chairwoman of Awaaz won the Neighbourhood Community Champion award.

Among the winners was Tangerine Catering which has been making sure its surplus food goes to good causes by providing fresh meals for the homeless.

Saint Francis Hospice Shop (Ilford), Sainsbury’s (South Woodford) and Cambridge Nursing Home were all finalists in the Best Business Contribution award.

Bushra Tahir was another winner, taking the award for Neighbourhood Community Champion.

She received it for organising a regular programme of activities to help bring together women who were previously feeling isolated in their communities.

Denise Taylor from the Ilford Scouts won the Contribution in Support of Young People Award Denise Taylor from the Ilford Scouts won the Contribution in Support of Young People Award

The other finalists in that category were Shamik Ghosh, who sprang into action at the start of the pandemic to help get aid and PPE out to those who needed it most, Graham Nygate and Suzie Harnett.

The Loxford & Clementswood Residents Association (LCRA), led by Eamonn Lorimer, Clare Patterson and Linda Speed received the organisation award as well as the Mayor’s Special Award.

The LCRA worked together with the council, police and other agencies to help solve issues of anti-social behaviour, drugs and prostitution in and around Ilford Lane.

The mayor said he wanted to ensure the special award was given to an organisation who achieved a long-term impact in a community.

David Landau, who is retiring as the head of Redbridge Equalities and Community Council, won the Creating a Safer Redbridge award. David Landau, who is retiring as the head of Redbridge Equalities and Community Council, won the Creating a Safer Redbridge award.

He said: “I believe the LCRA deserved this award for their outstanding achievement by working with our wonderful and dedicated Redbridge Enforcement Team and the local police to eliminate the prostitution from Ilford Lane which had continued for almost a decade.”

The caring for others award went to Pooja Parmar for her work supporting the homeless through the Welcome Project.

The organisation award went to Jewish Care’s Supportive Community Tea Parties with Redbridge Food Bank as a finalist.

Denise Taylor and Faheem Khan both won for their contribution in support of young people.

The Loxford & Clementswood Residents Association was awarded the Mayor's Special Award and the Neighbourhood Community Champion award for an organiation. Picture: Loxford Gardeners The Loxford & Clementswood Residents Association was awarded the Mayor's Special Award and the Neighbourhood Community Champion award for an organiation. Picture: Loxford Gardeners

Denise has been a committed member of the Ilford Scouts for nearly 37 years.

Faheem is a teacher at Woodbridge High who launched a social enterprise this year that works with young people, many of whom are from disadvantaged backgrounds, to help them stay safe from exploitation and extremism.

The Frenford Youth Club won the organisation award for its contribution in supporting young people.

David Landau, who is retiring as the head of Redbridge Equalities and Community Council, won the Creating a Safer Redbridge award.

Hannah Chowdhry was named as the Young Citizen winner. Picture: Diana Award Hannah Chowdhry was named as the Young Citizen winner. Picture: Diana Award

The Taking Pride in Redbridge organisation award went to the Chadwell Heath Residents Association for its work in fighting against anti-social behaviour. It has also launched a project to acquire and restore the Embassy Cinema, which is currently the site of the Mayfair social club.

The mayor said: “My congratulations to all the winners. The awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the heroes in our community who make such a big difference to the lives of others, and who would otherwise often remain anonymous.

“All the nominees and winners this year have demonstrated great civic pride in what they have achieved, and are an inspiration to us all.

“A big thank you to all of them!”

Mayor’s Community Award 2020 winners

Best Business Contribution to the Community

Winner: Tangerine Catering

Finalists: Saint Francis Hospice Shop, (Ilford), Sainsbury’s (Woodford) and Cambridge Nursing Home

You may also want to watch:

Caring for others in Redbridge

Winner: Individual award - Pooja Parmar

Finalists: Aida Iqbal, Elsa Arnold

Winner: Organisation award - Supportive Community Tea Parties

Finalist: Organisation award - Redbridge Food Bank

Contribution in Support of Young People

Joint Winners: Individual award – Denise Taylor & Faheem Khan – (2 trophies)

Finalists: Nicki Moroney, Cara Jane Lynch, Kenny Elliott

Winner: Organisation award - Frenford Club

Creating a Safer Redbridge

Winner: David Landau

Finalists: Clare Patterson, Kartik Parekh, Eamonn Lorrimer, Ruthba Amin

Taking Pride in Redbridge

Winner: Organisation award - Chadwell Heath Residents Association

Winner: Individual award - Shilpa Patel

Finalists: Sue Bass, Sue Brunger

Neighbourhood Community Champion

Winner: Individual – Bushra Tahir

Finalists: Shamik Ghosh, Graham Nygate, Suzie Harnett

Winner: Organisation award – Loxford & Clementswood Residents Association

Finalists: Sub officers Jim Jobson, Ally Warnock & Casey Moroney

Young Citizen Award

Winner: Hannah Chowdhry

Finalists: Adarsh Ramchurn, Rosie Cassidy, Aaiza Arshad, Vanessa Madu

The Mayor’s Special Award

Winner: Loxford and Clementswood Residents Association