News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Bereaved dad's marathon tribute to son who died of rare brain disorder

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:51 AM September 23, 2021   
Karl Sehmbi (left) with son Arun, who died in 2018 after a long struggle with a rare brain disorder

Karl Sehmbi (left) with son Arun, who died in 2018 - Credit: Karl Sehmbi

An Ilford man is walking a marathon in honour of his son who died from a rare neurological disorder. 

Arun Sehmbi, 21, died in 2018 after a ten-year battle with Batten disease, a disorder so rare it was only diagnosed six months before his death. 

The deterioration of Arun’s brain matter was confirmed by an MRI scan in 2011 and for many years he received care from Richard House Children’s Hospice and Great Ormond Street Hospital. 

This month his father Karl will be raising money for the hospice, which he described as “a safe haven” for his family, by walking 26 miles. 

Richard House provides a range of therapies and specialist clinical care to young people and relies on donors - this year it must raise £4.2 million to continue its work. 


You may also want to watch:

Charity Fundraiser
Ilford News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cranbrook Road, Ilford, at the junction with Beal Road.

Metropolitan Police

Driver dies after Ilford shopfront crash

Daniel Gayne

person
Cranbrook Road, Ilford, at the junction with Beal Road.

Metropolitan Police

Driver in critical condition after Ilford shop crash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Lawrence

Crime

Chigwell child sex offender who posed as teen online jailed

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Met police car

Metropolitan Police

Motorbike 'deliberately' struck by car in Redbridge, police say

Daniel Gayne

person