Swimmer sets sights on 10km challenge to raise funds for Ilford homeless project

A woman is hoping to raise £300 for The Welcome Project in Ilford by swimming 10 kilometres.

Karishma Chauhan, of Benfleet, has set herself the challenge to raise funds for the cause close to her heart and said she was inspired by a friend who raised money for the same charity, which provides frontline support for homeless people.

"I have chosen this project as they offer a range of services and not just shelter and food for the night, but actually help people through giving the right components to build a life for themselves and become independent once again," Karishma said.

Phil Herbert, director of Healthy Living Projects, said: "We are delighted that Karishma has decided to support The Welcome Project.

"It's great to see local people doing something practical to make a difference for the homeless."

You can sponsor Karishma by visiting www.give.net/Helphomeless/fundraising.