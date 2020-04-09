Video

TV star Ben Shephard helps raise thousands with virtual quiz for Haven House Children’s Hospice

Television presenter Ben Shephard helped Haven House Children’s Hospice raise thousands as he hosted its first-ever virtual quiz.

The ITV star and hospice patron, who hosts Tipping Point, came up with the idea of hosting the quiz which managed to raise £5,000 to go towards an emergency appeal to help with the struggles the pandemic is causing the Woodford Green charity.

Ben grew up in the area and used to play rugby next door to the hospice at Woodford Rugby Club.

He has supported the charity for years.

The quiz attracted 300 households from around Essex and across the country and even abroad join in.

One lady was celebrating her 70th birthday, while a couple were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

A number of teenagers who are part of the hospice cancer group took part with their families as well as Haven House’s nurses and health care workers.

Ben said: “I am absolutely thrilled that so many people joined in with my Big Night In for Haven House.

“Small charities like Haven House are suffering during this time and the quiz was was my way of lending my support.”

Everyone was smiling, laughing and there was a real sense of togetherness throughout the quiz, and at the end of the quiz everyone did a wave for hospice staff.

“Haven House is an extraordinary place providing vital care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families,” Ben said.

“It is a truly wonderful place for special children. It has been amazing seeing so many people coming together this evening.

“Everyone has been so generous in their support tonight and I wish to thank each and every one of them.

“It really will make a difference.”

A hospice spokeswoman added: “The event really brought the local community together and we are so grateful to everyone for supporting us at this time.

“We continue to appeal to everyone to keep us in their thoughts.”

You can help by donating to the emergency appeal by visiting www.havenhouse.org.uk/donate/emergencyappeal/20/credit-card.