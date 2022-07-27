News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Chigwell care home staff go the extra miles for charity

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:30 PM July 27, 2022
People from Belmont Lodge in Chigwell and Forest Healthcare, which runs the care home, raised funds for Care Workers Charity

People from Belmont Lodge in Chigwell and Forest Healthcare, which runs the care home, took part in a five-mile fundraising walk for the Care Workers Charity - Credit: Dawn Harrison

A care home in Chigwell has gone the extra mile to raise money for charity.

Ten people from Belmont Lodge and Forest Healthcare, which runs the residential care home, took part in a five-mile walk in support of the Care Workers' Charity (CWC).

It was part of CWC’s fifth annual Going The Extra Mile fundraising week, which celebrates the work done in social care and the dedication of its workers.

Participants in the walk last Friday (July 22) included Forest Healthcare chief executive Amanda Scott and members of management, seniors, carers and Belmont Lodge’s activities team.

They have raised £580 so far, which will be matched by Forest Healthcare, taking the total collected for CWC to £1,160.





A spokesperson said: “We are absolutely delighted to have raised this tremendous amount and are very proud to raise funds for such a necessary and worthwhile charity.”

Visit https://thecareworkerscharity.enthuse.com/pf/belmont-lodge to donate.

Charity Fundraiser
Chigwell News

