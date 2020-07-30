Search

Clayhall teen wins Jack Petchey award for volunteering throughout pandemic before gap year

PUBLISHED: 15:07 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 30 July 2020

Jewish Care's Melodie Driscoll presents Jamie Shone with the Jack Petchey Foundation Award. Picture: Jewish Care

Jewish Care's Melodie Driscoll presents Jamie Shone with the Jack Petchey Foundation Award. Picture: Jewish Care

A Clayhall teenager who has been volunteering with Jewish Care since he was five has been awarded by the Jack Petchey Foundation in a scheme that recognises people who are helping out during lockdown.

Jamie Shone, 18, was a pupil at Kantor King Solomon High School, Barkingside, and has been volunteering at the Meals on Wheels service at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre throughout the pandemic.

He and fellow Jack Petchey winner Daniel Sacks helped distribute more than 10,000 meals throughout lockdown.

Jamie said once he found out his A-evels were cancelled he knew he had to do something to help the community.

He will continue to volunteer throughout the summer before going on his gap year in Israel in September.

He said volunteering had been “an incredible experience” and he plans on returning to volunteering once he returns from Israel.

