On last day of school children celebrate ‘International Day of Happiness’

Children from Uphall Primary School celebrated the UN's International Day of Happiness. Picture: Uphall Primary School Archant

Just before all schools were closed for coronavirus an Ilford primary school celebrated “International Day of Happiness”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The children came up with a list of words they could think of using letters from 'happiness'. Picture: Uphall Primary School The children came up with a list of words they could think of using letters from 'happiness'. Picture: Uphall Primary School

Uphall Primary School, in Uphall Road, celebrated the United Nation’s annual day of happiness on Friday, March 20 and challenged its’ pupils to spread happiness throughout the world using different methods.

You may also want to watch:

As Friday was the last day of school for the children while the country is gripped by fears of Covid-19, it’s a message the school hopes the children carry over while they are isolated at home.

Gita Patel, the school’s emotional literacy support assistant said: “With everything going on at the moment, this year it seemed more important than ever to celebrate the international day of happiness.”

Gita Patel wearing a T-shirt made up of words the children came up using the word 'happiness'. Picture: Uphall Primary School Gita Patel wearing a T-shirt made up of words the children came up using the word 'happiness'. Picture: Uphall Primary School

Year 1 children took part in classical dancing worshops and year 2 pupils organised a story time session linked to well-being and yoga.