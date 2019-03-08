Plans unveiled to turn Ilford office blocks into 158 homes

Plans have been submitted to turn Becketts House and Caxton Place (behind) into 158 studio flats. Picture: Google Archant

Developers have submitted plans to turn two office blocks in the centre of Ilford into 158 studio flats.

The application to change Becketts House, in Ilford Hill, and 2-3 Caxton Place, in Roden Street, from offices into flats has been submitted to Redbridge Council.

Becketts House, a nine-storey office block, and the adjacent Caxton Place, a four-storey office building, would be turned into 158 self-contained flats.

In July, the site was granted permitted development rights for 108 flats across the two sites.

The latest proposal, submitted on September 24, would provide 140 studios in Becketts House, and 18 studios in Caxton Place in place of the existing office floor space.

A total of 16 disabled car parking spaces are proposed to be provided across the site, but no standard car parking provision is proposed.

"Within close proximity to the site there are a wealth of local amenities including shops, retail and public transport links," the applicant said.