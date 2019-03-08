Search

Plans unveiled to turn Ilford office blocks into 158 homes

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 September 2019

Plans have been submitted to turn Becketts House and Caxton Place (behind) into 158 studio flats. Picture: Google

Archant

Developers have submitted plans to turn two office blocks in the centre of Ilford into 158 studio flats.

The application to change Becketts House, in Ilford Hill, and 2-3 Caxton Place, in Roden Street, from offices into flats has been submitted to Redbridge Council.

Becketts House, a nine-storey office block, and the adjacent Caxton Place, a four-storey office building, would be turned into 158 self-contained flats.

In July, the site was granted permitted development rights for 108 flats across the two sites.

The latest proposal, submitted on September 24, would provide 140 studios in Becketts House, and 18 studios in Caxton Place in place of the existing office floor space.

A total of 16 disabled car parking spaces are proposed to be provided across the site, but no standard car parking provision is proposed.

"Within close proximity to the site there are a wealth of local amenities including shops, retail and public transport links," the applicant said.

Most Read

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Warning after ‘gang of youths’ steal £500 from man at Barkingside cashpoint

A man has issued a warning to the community after a group of youths surrounded him at a cashpoint outside Halifax, Barkingside, and stole £500 from his account. Picture: Google

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

