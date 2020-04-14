Search

There With You: Clayhall volunteer teams up with schools to get PPE out to frontline NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 April 2020

Shamik Ghosh delivered visors made by Beal High School to staff at Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: Shamik Ghosh

Archant

After hearing from doctors across Redbridge who desperately need PPE a Clayhall volunteer is teaming up with schools to get protection out to frontline NHS staff.

The Beals team showed Shamik had to do the final assembly and he enlisted his six-year-old son to help him. Picture: Shamik GhoshThe Beals team showed Shamik had to do the final assembly and he enlisted his six-year-old son to help him. Picture: Shamik Ghosh

Through the volunteer network he set up to respond to the coronavirus pandemic Shamik Ghosh heard from a doctor asking for help sourcing personal protection equipment (PPE).

Shamik had seen some schools were using their 3D printers to make plastic visors so he got in touch with Beal High School, Woodford Bridge Road, Redbridge, to see if it could help.

After receiving specifications, the school’s design technology (DT) department started producing PPE which Shamik delivered to Whipps Cross Hospital on Wednesday, April 8.

Shlok Ghosh, 6, doing the final assembly of the face visors. Picture: Shamik GhoshShlok Ghosh, 6, doing the final assembly of the face visors. Picture: Shamik Ghosh

He then immediately got requests from staff at Queen’s and King George hospitals as well as Newham Hospital where he is planning on delivering visors this week.

Shamik said: “It is quite impressive that the local secondary school, with its scarce government funded resources, innovated and stepped up to fabricate face visors and help the NHS frontline staff.

The D&T team at Beals High School at work. Picture: Shamik GhoshThe D&T team at Beals High School at work. Picture: Shamik Ghosh

“As part of the community which is local to Beal, I feel quite proud about the school doing this.”

Beal High School co-head teacher Yvonne Andress said: “We are so proud of the DT team and so immensely grateful to be able to give this support to the amazing staff in the NHS.

“We are so grateful for the work our frontline NHS staff are doing and the courage they are showing.”

The school's D&T department used their 3D printer to make visors for area hospitals and GP practices. Picture: Yvonne AndresThe school's D&T department used their 3D printer to make visors for area hospitals and GP practices. Picture: Yvonne Andres

To help save time, the team at Beal High School showed Shamik how to do the final assembly of the visors and he enlisted the help of his six-year-old son Shlok to help finish the work before delivery.

Shamik also picked up visors that Bancroft’s School, Woodford Green, made and is keen to work with any other schools across east London that are making PPE to get them delivered to those who need it most.

Shamik said even if they don’t have the technical know-how to make their own PPE to get in touch because he can connect them with schools who can show them how to make it using existing equipment.

If you want to help email Shamik at resident.of.redbridge@gmail.com.



Drive 24