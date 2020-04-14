There With You: Clayhall volunteer teams up with schools to get PPE out to frontline NHS staff
PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 April 2020
After hearing from doctors across Redbridge who desperately need PPE a Clayhall volunteer is teaming up with schools to get protection out to frontline NHS staff.
Through the volunteer network he set up to respond to the coronavirus pandemic Shamik Ghosh heard from a doctor asking for help sourcing personal protection equipment (PPE).
Shamik had seen some schools were using their 3D printers to make plastic visors so he got in touch with Beal High School, Woodford Bridge Road, Redbridge, to see if it could help.
After receiving specifications, the school’s design technology (DT) department started producing PPE which Shamik delivered to Whipps Cross Hospital on Wednesday, April 8.
He then immediately got requests from staff at Queen’s and King George hospitals as well as Newham Hospital where he is planning on delivering visors this week.
Shamik said: “It is quite impressive that the local secondary school, with its scarce government funded resources, innovated and stepped up to fabricate face visors and help the NHS frontline staff.
“As part of the community which is local to Beal, I feel quite proud about the school doing this.”
Beal High School co-head teacher Yvonne Andress said: “We are so proud of the DT team and so immensely grateful to be able to give this support to the amazing staff in the NHS.
“We are so grateful for the work our frontline NHS staff are doing and the courage they are showing.”
To help save time, the team at Beal High School showed Shamik how to do the final assembly of the visors and he enlisted the help of his six-year-old son Shlok to help finish the work before delivery.
Shamik also picked up visors that Bancroft’s School, Woodford Green, made and is keen to work with any other schools across east London that are making PPE to get them delivered to those who need it most.
Shamik said even if they don’t have the technical know-how to make their own PPE to get in touch because he can connect them with schools who can show them how to make it using existing equipment.
If you want to help email Shamik at resident.of.redbridge@gmail.com.
