A-level results: Beal Sixth Form principal 'delighted' with first set of results

PUBLISHED: 12:14 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 15 August 2019

Beal Sixth Form's head boy, Ziyad Jasimuddin and head girl, Shenel Mustaq. Picture: Ed MacLeod

The director of Beal Sixth Form said he is "delighted" with the newly merged academy's first set of A-level results.

Beal Sixth Form has two campuses - Beal High School in Woodford Bridge Road and Forest Academy in Harbourer Road, Hainault.

Almost half of all grades were A*-B and the pass rate was 99per cent for A-levels and 100pc for vocational courses.

Thirty students achieved grades of AAB or higher, including Beal campus head girl Shenel Mustaq and head boy Ziyad Jasimuddin - both of whom achieved the highest grades in the cohort of A*A*A, alongside Anya Dodia and Niamh Butler.

At the Forest Academy campus, in Hainault, head boy Cassim Atchia achieved four distinction*s, with counterparts Megan Batten receiving straight A grades and Ouens Maksvits achieving A*AB.

The majority of students across both campuses will be taking up their first choice places at university, including five students who will study medicine, veterinary medicine and dentistry.

Vice principal and director of sixth form, Ed MacLeod, said: "In our first year as the amalgamated Beal Sixth Form, we are delighted with the achievements of our young people across both campuses.

"Credit must go to students, their families and the staff at both schools for delivering year-on-year excellent results."

