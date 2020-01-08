Search

Advanced search

Disabled children make special 'Baubles for Inclusion' for Barkingside Christmas tree

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 December 2019

The Barkingside Art Club during their bauble making workshop. Picture: Barkingside Art Club

The Barkingside Art Club during their bauble making workshop. Picture: Barkingside Art Club

Archant

An art club got special needs children to decorate the Barkingside Christmas tree with special "Baubles for Inclusion" for the third consecutive year.

The special baubles on the Barkingside Christmas tree. Picture: Barkingside Art ClubThe special baubles on the Barkingside Christmas tree. Picture: Barkingside Art Club

The Barkingside Art Club held workshops for children with special education needs and disabilities at the end of November to make more than 50 baubles which were unveiled at Barkingside's Christmas tree lights switch-on.

The workshops were part of the Baubles for Inclusion project the club conducts at the Fullwell Cross Library where over the course of four days the children made stunning baubles for the tree at Ken Aston Square.

Baubles for Inclusion final product. Picture: Barkingside Art ClubBaubles for Inclusion final product. Picture: Barkingside Art Club

Anjna Parmar, a mother whose son has attended the art club since he was four years old, said: "The activity during the Barkingside Christmas light switch on event allowed children to use multiple skills to create a moving Christmas object."

Anjna's son, now 6, said it has inspired him to pursue a career as an art teacher.

The Mayor of Redbridge oversaw the lights switch-on. Picture: Barkingside Art ClubThe Mayor of Redbridge oversaw the lights switch-on. Picture: Barkingside Art Club

Starting in 2018 the club received support from the Vision Redbridge Culture team for Baubles for Inclusion.

You may also want to watch:

Children involved in the project attended a bauble making workshop with all materials and guidance provided for free.

Anjna said the workshops allow her son to have fun and express his creativity.

The Barkingside Art Club was established by Eliyah Qureshi to bring people together despite their different ethnicity, religion, age or gender, all through the use of visual art education.

The club holds workshops for children and adults of all ages and abilities but dedicates an hour each week to parents who raise children with special education needs and learning disabilities.

The Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain was at the switch-on event and spoke about the bauble project and thanked everyone who attended.

Cllr Hussain, said: "It was fantastic to see so many of our residents of all ages attend. There was plenty of festive cheer among the crowds as the lights were switched on and a real sense of community spirit."

The Barkingside Art Club holds new workshops and events starting on January 8, 2020.

Information can be found at: https://barkingsideartclub.com/.

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Sisterhood of travelling cyclists! Muslim women’s cycling group awarded TfL grant to expand into Redbridge

Cycle Sisters is a Muslim women's cycle group that was awarded a TfL grant. Picture: Cycle Sisters

College students renovate new Ilford youth centre which tackles knife-crime with boxing

A team of Barking & Dagenham College students completed a community project for the charity Box Up Crime. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Ilford night shelter to stay open 24/7 through winter after extra funding grant from Mayor of London

Ryedale care home in Ilford

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Sisterhood of travelling cyclists! Muslim women’s cycling group awarded TfL grant to expand into Redbridge

Cycle Sisters is a Muslim women's cycle group that was awarded a TfL grant. Picture: Cycle Sisters

College students renovate new Ilford youth centre which tackles knife-crime with boxing

A team of Barking & Dagenham College students completed a community project for the charity Box Up Crime. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Ilford night shelter to stay open 24/7 through winter after extra funding grant from Mayor of London

Ryedale care home in Ilford

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford coach Redfern wants to use Ruislip win as a platform to pick up more victories

Woodford RFC vs Harpenden RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Sargeant ready to battle for Orient number one spot says Embleton

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Snooker: O’Sullivan ‘having fun’ at Scottish Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action

Winter appeal for coats and toiletries for Ilford homeless community

Homeless camp on Havelock Street in Ilford in December 2016. Picture: Rosaleen Fenton

Disabled children make special ‘Baubles for Inclusion’ for Barkingside Christmas tree

The Barkingside Art Club during their bauble making workshop. Picture: Barkingside Art Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists