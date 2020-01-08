Disabled children make special 'Baubles for Inclusion' for Barkingside Christmas tree

The Barkingside Art Club during their bauble making workshop. Picture: Barkingside Art Club Archant

An art club got special needs children to decorate the Barkingside Christmas tree with special "Baubles for Inclusion" for the third consecutive year.

The special baubles on the Barkingside Christmas tree. Picture: Barkingside Art Club The special baubles on the Barkingside Christmas tree. Picture: Barkingside Art Club

The Barkingside Art Club held workshops for children with special education needs and disabilities at the end of November to make more than 50 baubles which were unveiled at Barkingside's Christmas tree lights switch-on.

The workshops were part of the Baubles for Inclusion project the club conducts at the Fullwell Cross Library where over the course of four days the children made stunning baubles for the tree at Ken Aston Square.

Baubles for Inclusion final product. Picture: Barkingside Art Club Baubles for Inclusion final product. Picture: Barkingside Art Club

Anjna Parmar, a mother whose son has attended the art club since he was four years old, said: "The activity during the Barkingside Christmas light switch on event allowed children to use multiple skills to create a moving Christmas object."

Anjna's son, now 6, said it has inspired him to pursue a career as an art teacher.

The Mayor of Redbridge oversaw the lights switch-on. Picture: Barkingside Art Club The Mayor of Redbridge oversaw the lights switch-on. Picture: Barkingside Art Club

Starting in 2018 the club received support from the Vision Redbridge Culture team for Baubles for Inclusion.

Children involved in the project attended a bauble making workshop with all materials and guidance provided for free.

Anjna said the workshops allow her son to have fun and express his creativity.

The Barkingside Art Club was established by Eliyah Qureshi to bring people together despite their different ethnicity, religion, age or gender, all through the use of visual art education.

The club holds workshops for children and adults of all ages and abilities but dedicates an hour each week to parents who raise children with special education needs and learning disabilities.

The Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain was at the switch-on event and spoke about the bauble project and thanked everyone who attended.

Cllr Hussain, said: "It was fantastic to see so many of our residents of all ages attend. There was plenty of festive cheer among the crowds as the lights were switched on and a real sense of community spirit."

The Barkingside Art Club holds new workshops and events starting on January 8, 2020.

Information can be found at: https://barkingsideartclub.com/.