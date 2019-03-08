Search

Barnardo's singers prove to be super troopers at summer concert in Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 July 2019

Barnardo's choir show off their jazz hands in Barkingside. Picture: Scott Roberts

Staff and volunteers from Barnardo's got into the holiday spirit by singing their hearts out at a summer concert at the children's charity famous village church in Barkingside.

Fifteen singing enthusiasts sang a collection of classic pop hits including Super Trooper by ABBA, Solomon Linda's The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Mr Blue Sky by ELO to an audience of around 60 at the Children's Church of Dr Barnardo.

Barnardo's staff, volunteers and supporters gathered for the concert which was held at lunchtime on Wednesday, July 17.

Former Barnardo's employee Mark Gill, who grew up in the care of Barnardo's, was among those to take part in the performance.

Mark, who lives in Barkingside and worked for the charity for over 21 years, said: "Singing with the choir is a wonderful and uplifting experience. The sheer joy of coming together with other people because of our love for singing is so exhilarating."

