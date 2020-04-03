Search

Advanced search

Barnardo’s becomes first UK children’s charity to launch its own radio station

PUBLISHED: 14:53 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 03 April 2020

Scott Roberts launched Barnardo's Radio from his Barkingside home due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Barnardo's

Scott Roberts launched Barnardo's Radio from his Barkingside home due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Barnardo's

Archant

Charity Barnardo’s has launched a new hit music online radio station for the benefit of its staff, volunteers and children and young people that it supports.

Young Carers recorded content for Barnardo's Radio at its Wellbeing Hub in Ilford in 2019. Picture: Barnardo'sYoung Carers recorded content for Barnardo's Radio at its Wellbeing Hub in Ilford in 2019. Picture: Barnardo's

The station, which is fully automated, features a high rotation of pre-recorded inspiring messages from children and young people across its services in London, along with adverts and messages from staff and volunteers.

Available to listen to on the Barnardo’s website, the station is managed day to day by Barnardo’s London media and communications manager and Barkingside resident Scott Roberts.

Scott, who previously worked as a journalist for several local radio stations including Romford-based Time 107.5, came up with the idea for Barnardo’s Radio in October 2019, several months after launching a successful podcast series for the charity’s London region.

The idea for a new station was put forward in a staff vote for funding from Barnardo’s Innovation Fund and in November was officially given the green light after it successful topped the ballot.

You may also want to watch:

Scott said: “I’m so delighted that Barnardo’s has become the first UK children’s charity to launch its own radio station.

“It’s been a joy to work on this project over the past few months. I am really grateful to everyone at Barnardo’s who supported me when I came to them with this idea and also to my former colleagues in the radio industry who gave me invaluable advice about how to build and launch an online station.

“Barnardo’s Radio is very much influenced by our children and young people. They have told me the type of artists and songs they want on the playlist and the station has an upbeat and positive sound which reflects their outlook.

“Listening to Barnardo’s Radio during these challenging times is a great way to stay inspired and connected to our cause.

“From young carers to care-experienced young adults and nursery-aged children, we have been able to illustrate the sheer richness of our charity by capturing the voices of  our children and young people for Barnardo’s Radio.”

The charity is based in Tanners Lane, Barkingside.

To listen to the station visit barnardos.org.uk/barnardos-radio

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Goodmayes Hospital nurse ‘died alone of suspected coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Ilford mosque volunteers deliver snacks to King George staff

Volunteers from the Ilford Muslim Society delivered snacks to staff at King George Hospital. Picture: Bashir Patel

Man stabbed in the back in broad daylight in Woodford Green and police hunt for suspects

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Goodmayes Hospital nurse ‘died alone of suspected coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Ilford mosque volunteers deliver snacks to King George staff

Volunteers from the Ilford Muslim Society delivered snacks to staff at King George Hospital. Picture: Bashir Patel

Man stabbed in the back in broad daylight in Woodford Green and police hunt for suspects

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Premier League to help Football League, National League, NHS

The Premier League trophy.

Farah focused on being ready for delayed Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Mo Farah

Coronavirus: Leyton Orient put ‘virtually all’ staff on furlough

Leyton Orient club crest on the side of the Breyer Group Stadium

Coronavirus: The Open ‘could postpone’; Premier League under fire

A view of the golf course at Royal St George's, in Sandwich, Kent, where the Open Championship is due to be held July 16-19
Drive 24