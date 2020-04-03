Barnardo’s becomes first UK children’s charity to launch its own radio station

Scott Roberts launched Barnardo's Radio from his Barkingside home due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Barnardo's Archant

Charity Barnardo’s has launched a new hit music online radio station for the benefit of its staff, volunteers and children and young people that it supports.

Young Carers recorded content for Barnardo's Radio at its Wellbeing Hub in Ilford in 2019. Picture: Barnardo's Young Carers recorded content for Barnardo's Radio at its Wellbeing Hub in Ilford in 2019. Picture: Barnardo's

The station, which is fully automated, features a high rotation of pre-recorded inspiring messages from children and young people across its services in London, along with adverts and messages from staff and volunteers.

Available to listen to on the Barnardo’s website, the station is managed day to day by Barnardo’s London media and communications manager and Barkingside resident Scott Roberts.

Scott, who previously worked as a journalist for several local radio stations including Romford-based Time 107.5, came up with the idea for Barnardo’s Radio in October 2019, several months after launching a successful podcast series for the charity’s London region.

The idea for a new station was put forward in a staff vote for funding from Barnardo’s Innovation Fund and in November was officially given the green light after it successful topped the ballot.

Scott said: “I’m so delighted that Barnardo’s has become the first UK children’s charity to launch its own radio station.

“It’s been a joy to work on this project over the past few months. I am really grateful to everyone at Barnardo’s who supported me when I came to them with this idea and also to my former colleagues in the radio industry who gave me invaluable advice about how to build and launch an online station.

“Barnardo’s Radio is very much influenced by our children and young people. They have told me the type of artists and songs they want on the playlist and the station has an upbeat and positive sound which reflects their outlook.

“Listening to Barnardo’s Radio during these challenging times is a great way to stay inspired and connected to our cause.

“From young carers to care-experienced young adults and nursery-aged children, we have been able to illustrate the sheer richness of our charity by capturing the voices of our children and young people for Barnardo’s Radio.”

The charity is based in Tanners Lane, Barkingside.

To listen to the station visit barnardos.org.uk/barnardos-radio