Barnado’s launch emergency appeal to stay connected with children

PUBLISHED: 12:26 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 20 April 2020

Barkingside gv's for Ilford wrap. Barnado's HQ

Archant

Coronavirus is the biggest crisis Barnardo’s has faced in its 154-long history due to charity shops being closed and income being slashed.

The Barkingside-based charity are launching an emergency appeal as they desperately need to support to keep operating during this current crisis.

You may also want to watch:

The charity, who help children affected by sexual abuse rebuild their lives, are trying to move support services online where possible, but a barrier to this is a lack of digital capability, sometimes at our service and often with the children.

Without access to phones or tablets, children and young people won’t be able to speak to or see their project workers, who are often a great source of comfort and routine.

Supporting the Barnardo’s Coronavirus Crisis Appeal will help ensure that they remain connected to the most vulnerable children and young people in London.

You can donate via barnardos.org.uk/coronavirus-crisis-appeal.

