Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barkingside McDonald's staff join forces to spruce up streets

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 June 2019

McDonald's staff from Barkingside and Newbury Park teamed up to clean up the streets around the restaurant. Picture: McDonald's UK

McDonald's staff from Barkingside and Newbury Park teamed up to clean up the streets around the restaurant. Picture: McDonald's UK

Archant

Staff from McDonald's restaurants in Barkingside and Newbury Park teamed up to clean up the local area.

The group of eight volunteers embarked on the challenge to give the area surrounding the restaurant a much-needed refresh.

You may also want to watch:

The team worked along Barkingside High Street and Barkingside Park, collecting nine bags of rubbish.

McDonald's franchisee John Loizou said: "I was really proud to see everyone come together and help tidy up Barkingside. It's a key priority of ours to ensure that the local area remains free of litter and an enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

"As a business we understand the important role that we play in making the area a cleaner place for everyone."

In addition to the annual Keep Britain Tidy litter events and daily patrols, many restaurants have also now begun to get involved in events such as painting walls and replanting trees and flowers that improve local community areas.

Most Read

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Ilford nursery requires improvement, Ofsted inspectors say

Tamba Day Nursery in Ilford has been told it requires improvement. Picture: Google

Hainault family ordered to pay back £48k in overpaid benefits for disabled son

Martin, Robert and Sharon Goldstein. The family have been told to pay back £48,560 to the government in overpaid benefits. Picture: Martin Goldstein

Ilford gym and school owner denies involvement with Jihadi training camps

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Ilford nursery requires improvement, Ofsted inspectors say

Tamba Day Nursery in Ilford has been told it requires improvement. Picture: Google

Hainault family ordered to pay back £48k in overpaid benefits for disabled son

Martin, Robert and Sharon Goldstein. The family have been told to pay back £48,560 to the government in overpaid benefits. Picture: Martin Goldstein

Ilford gym and school owner denies involvement with Jihadi training camps

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Parkonians pick up another league win, while pushing Premier leaders close in cup

Daggers sign youngster Wood from Accrington Stanley

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wanstead captain anticipating ‘tough game’ at local rivals Ilford

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wins for Thomas McCurtains GAA Club’s camogs, hurlers and reserve footballers

Thomas McCurtains Gaelic Athletics Association Club hurlers. Picture: Thomas McCurtains GAA Club

Petition for traffic calming measures along ‘treacherous’ Hainault road sent to Redbridge Council

Residents and councillors with the paper petition. Picture: Mark Santos
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists