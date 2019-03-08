Barkingside McDonald's staff join forces to spruce up streets

McDonald's staff from Barkingside and Newbury Park teamed up to clean up the streets around the restaurant. Picture: McDonald's UK Archant

Staff from McDonald's restaurants in Barkingside and Newbury Park teamed up to clean up the local area.

The group of eight volunteers embarked on the challenge to give the area surrounding the restaurant a much-needed refresh.

The team worked along Barkingside High Street and Barkingside Park, collecting nine bags of rubbish.

McDonald's franchisee John Loizou said: "I was really proud to see everyone come together and help tidy up Barkingside. It's a key priority of ours to ensure that the local area remains free of litter and an enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

"As a business we understand the important role that we play in making the area a cleaner place for everyone."

In addition to the annual Keep Britain Tidy litter events and daily patrols, many restaurants have also now begun to get involved in events such as painting walls and replanting trees and flowers that improve local community areas.