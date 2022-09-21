Barkingside schoolboy sent letter from Queen on day she died

Charlie Berg, 7, said he was "so happy" when he received a letter from the Queen - Credit: Gemma Berg

A Barkingside schoolboy has revealed his happiness at being sent a letter from the Queen on the day of her death.

Seven-year-old Charlie Berg had written to the Queen this summer to offer his congratulations on her Platinum Jubilee.

The Clore Tikva School pupil was shocked to receive a letter containing a card which was posted on the day of her death - September 8.

Charlie said: "When I opened my card, I was really excited. I was so happy, I was smiling.

"I wanted to write to the Queen because I wanted her to visit my house so I could tell her about my family and hear about her family.

"My mum is going to frame the letter and put it somewhere safe so I can show all my friends."

The correspondence expressed the Queen's thanks to Charlie for his letter and for his message concerning the Platinum Jubilee.

Charlie's mum Gemma said: "I feel emotional about it. I was shocked that it had the post mark from the date she had sadly passed away and I knew how excited he would be.

"He said to me when he found out about her death 'do you think she would have read my letter?' We didn’t realise there would be a reply."

The country has been in national mourning and bade a final farewell to the Queen at her state funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday (September 19).

The school's headteacher Margot Buller explained that it has always taught its pupils to "honour and respect the monarch".

According to Ms Buller, the children engaged with its Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in the year to mark the Queen's 70 years as sovereign.

"For one of our students to directly correspond with the monarch and receive a letter from the Queen on the day of her passing shows her dedication to her role," she added.

Charlie now plans to send a letter to King Charles III to congratulate him on his accession to the throne.