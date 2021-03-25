News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barkingside school unveils rose garden to honour lives lost to Covid-19

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:00 PM March 25, 2021   
Barkingside school commemorates covid anniversary

Head prefects at Barkingside's Fullwood Primary School planting on behalf of all its pupils. - Credit: Fullwood Primary School

A Barkingside school has unveiled a rose garden to honour those lost to Covid-19.

On March 23, Fullwood Primary School honoured Marie Curie's National Day of Reflection, held to mark the first anniversary of the UK going into lockdown.

Barkingside school commemorates covid anniversary

Fullwood's head prefects pictured with wellbeing leader Mrs Harmon (left) and school business leader Mrs Meek (right). - Credit: Fullwood Primary School

Children and staff wore yellow in recognition of the day, with pupils carrying out a number of activities all geared toward reflecting on the events of the last year.

The Fullwood Rose Corner was unveiled during an outdoor assembly to remember those who have died, following which the children recited poetry before observing a minute's silence.

Barkingside school commemorates covid anniversary

The plaque unveiled at the school to honour all those who lost their lives during the pandemic. - Credit: Fulwood Primary School

Describing the rose garden unveiling as a "highlight", executive headteacher Danvir Visvanathan said: "Pupils, governors, staff and members of the parents association all had the opportunity to plant rose trees to represent the entire school community."

