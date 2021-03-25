Barkingside school unveils rose garden to honour lives lost to Covid-19
- Credit: Fullwood Primary School
A Barkingside school has unveiled a rose garden to honour those lost to Covid-19.
On March 23, Fullwood Primary School honoured Marie Curie's National Day of Reflection, held to mark the first anniversary of the UK going into lockdown.
Children and staff wore yellow in recognition of the day, with pupils carrying out a number of activities all geared toward reflecting on the events of the last year.
The Fullwood Rose Corner was unveiled during an outdoor assembly to remember those who have died, following which the children recited poetry before observing a minute's silence.
Describing the rose garden unveiling as a "highlight", executive headteacher Danvir Visvanathan said: "Pupils, governors, staff and members of the parents association all had the opportunity to plant rose trees to represent the entire school community."
