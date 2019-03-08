Barkingside pub, The Chequers, has officially reopened

The Chequers Pub has officially reopened.

The Chequers Pub has officially reopened.

The venue in High Street Barkingside is back in business with the addition of Sky Sports, as well as Karaoke nights and pool tables.

Owner Georgios Balisani, 50, who manages the General Havelock in Ilford decided to take on the venture in a bid to keep as many pubs open in the borough as possible.

“It’s on a nice corner and when I saw that it had been closed I thought I would inquire,” he said.

“I love a pub - I’m a social person - so I thought if I can do it why not.”

The Chequers opened three days ago and has been spruced up inside.

The decision to keep it going however was not a light one and Georgios said lots of pubs at the moment are finding the climate challenging.

“There is lots of pressure on me to keep it going for the community and the staff, especially with Brexit,” he added.

“But I am trying to keep it open because people want a pub.

“It is so lovely to have the community behind you and people have already come and said they are happy it is back.”

The Chequers is open Sunday to Thursday, 12noon to 11pm and on Friday and Saturday 12noon to 12am.