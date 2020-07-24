Barkingside primary school gets children to complete ‘Kindness Challenge’ while home learning
PUBLISHED: 10:02 24 July 2020
A Barkingside primary school set up a “Send a Smile” challenge to its pupils to encourage spreading a little joy in the community while doing their home learning.
Since the country went into lockdown Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School, in Forest Road, has been open for children of key workers and since June opened its doors for Reception and Years 1 and 6 pupils.
At the same time the pupils studying at home have started each day with a Tefillah, a Jewish prayer, via Zoom.
The school has also set up a new project encouraging children to make a card or write a letter to a friend, family member or someone in the community.
The project will continue into the summer holidays as the “Kindness Challenge” where the children will be encouraged to offer to clean cars, do gardening, bake cakes for key workers and visit and help their neighbours.
