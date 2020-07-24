Barkingside primary school gets children to complete ‘Kindness Challenge’ while home learning

Year 3 pupil Brooke Strong with her Grandma as part of Wohl Ilford Primary's 'Send a Smile Challenge'. Picture: Deborah Harris Archant

A Barkingside primary school set up a “Send a Smile” challenge to its pupils to encourage spreading a little joy in the community while doing their home learning.

Year 3 pupil Ava Bluman with her Great Grandmum. Picture: Deborah Harris Year 3 pupil Ava Bluman with her Great Grandmum. Picture: Deborah Harris

Since the country went into lockdown Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School, in Forest Road, has been open for children of key workers and since June opened its doors for Reception and Years 1 and 6 pupils.

At the same time the pupils studying at home have started each day with a Tefillah, a Jewish prayer, via Zoom.

The school has also set up a new project encouraging children to make a card or write a letter to a friend, family member or someone in the community.

Nursery pupil Charlie Hunter with his Booba. Picture: Deborah Harris Nursery pupil Charlie Hunter with his Booba. Picture: Deborah Harris

The project will continue into the summer holidays as the “Kindness Challenge” where the children will be encouraged to offer to clean cars, do gardening, bake cakes for key workers and visit and help their neighbours.