Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barkingside Jewish primary school pupils learn new moves for Israeli dance festival

PUBLISHED: 10:48 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 29 March 2019

Wohl Jewish Primary School's Israeli dance troupe. Photo: Deborah Harris

Wohl Jewish Primary School's Israeli dance troupe. Photo: Deborah Harris

Archant

Pupils at a Barkingside Jewish primary school have been wearing in their dancing shoes learning new moves to take part in an Israeli Dance Festival.

The Wohl Jewish Primary School’s Israeli dance group had spent six months studiously learning the steps of almost 30 different folk dances ahead of the festival which took place on Wednesday, March 27.

The dance troupe, composed of pupils ranging from Years 2 to 6, had their stamina tested as they performed for two hours non-stop.

The school’s Jewish Studies Lead, Mrs Deborah Harris, praised the pupils efforts.

She said: “Our Israeli Dance Group have worked so hard and we are extremely proud of them.

“They have mastered every dance and really impressed everyone in the audience.

“They excelled themselves.”

The festival is organised every year by the Israeli Dance Institute, based in Finchley.

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Reed insists Old Cooperians still have something to play for ahead of Ilford trip

Action from Old Cooperians’ against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Nat’s your lot for Dye with a courageous 100k run along picturesque Pennine canal

East London Runner Nathaniel Dye celebrates finishing the Canalthon 100k with a beer

Athletics: Medal joy for Ilford’s Jones

Pam Jones of Ilford AC (right) with he bronze medal from the World Masters

Clay was never worried about O’s fitness for Fylde clash

Leyton Orient players (left to right - Josh Coulson, Jobi McAnuff, James Dayton and Craig Clay) celebrate after scoring against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jailed: Wanstead drug dealer who sold cocaine and heroin from Travelodge

Ibrahim Mohamed. Photo: Cambs Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists