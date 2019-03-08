Barkingside Jewish primary school pupils learn new moves for Israeli dance festival

Wohl Jewish Primary School's Israeli dance troupe. Photo: Deborah Harris Archant

Pupils at a Barkingside Jewish primary school have been wearing in their dancing shoes learning new moves to take part in an Israeli Dance Festival.

The Wohl Jewish Primary School’s Israeli dance group had spent six months studiously learning the steps of almost 30 different folk dances ahead of the festival which took place on Wednesday, March 27.

The dance troupe, composed of pupils ranging from Years 2 to 6, had their stamina tested as they performed for two hours non-stop.

The school’s Jewish Studies Lead, Mrs Deborah Harris, praised the pupils efforts.

She said: “Our Israeli Dance Group have worked so hard and we are extremely proud of them.

“They have mastered every dance and really impressed everyone in the audience.

“They excelled themselves.”

The festival is organised every year by the Israeli Dance Institute, based in Finchley.