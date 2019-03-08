Search

What would you do if you wrongly picked up a case with $500k? Enjoy a 'zany' play this weekend in Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 15:16 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 26 June 2019

St Augustine's Players' summer play centres on a couple who pick up the wrong suitcase. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

St Augustine's Players' summer play centres on a couple who pick up the wrong suitcase. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Need a break but can't afford a holiday just yet?

Why not mentally escape for a couple of hours this weekend by watching the St Augustine's Players perform their summer play Laugh! I Nearly Went to Miami.

Performed at Holy Trinity Parish Hall, Mossford Green, Barkingside, this "comedy of confusion" follows the story of Elvis fanatic Tom and his fiancee Alice who are unable to fly to an Elvis convention due to fog.

You may also want to watch:

When they return home they discover they have picked up the wrong suitcase and are now in possession of half a million dollars.

Further confusion arises when a woman turns up at their door with even more money, followed by a thug.

A St Augustine's spokesman said: "This zany, fast-moving comedy of confusion is well worth a watch.

"Tickets can be bought at the door but it is advisable to book in advance."

Performances are on Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8 from 020 8554 7747 or tickets.staplayers@yahoo.co.uk

What would you do if you wrongly picked up a case with $500k? Enjoy a 'zany' play this weekend in Barkingside

