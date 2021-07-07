Published: 1:46 PM July 7, 2021

A nursery in Ilford has taken part in a national charity fundraiser to raise money for Barnardo’s.

More than 30,000 toddlers took part in Barnardo’s Big Toddle across the UK last week, including children at Peter Pan’s Day Nursery in Ilford.

Children at the nursery played their part in the fundraiser for the Redbridge-based charity, toddling around Barkingside Village Green in safari-themed fancy dress with their classmates, teachers, parents and carers.

The event was a bid to collect money in a Covid-friendly, cash-free way; £85,000 was raised nationwide.

Barnado’s, which is headquartered in Barkingside, aims to help thousands of children, young people, parents and carers through more than 800 services across the UK.

Lynn Gradwell, Barnardo’s London director, said: “The Big Toddle is a great opportunity for the under-fives to have fun with their friends and families, whilst raising money to help children and their families in London and across the UK.

“The Covid-19 pandemic had a big impact on our Big Toddle last year, with many events being cancelled due to restrictions.

“We are delighted to have our new partners Deichmann sponsoring our Big Toddle this year and helping to bring the event back with a bang. The money raised will help us to continue support of thousands of vulnerable children, young people, parents and carers.”

As one of Europe’s biggest footwear retailers, Deichmann were the main sponsor for the event, supporting it as part of its Best Foot Forward charity campaign, which partners with Barnardo’s.

The Best Foot Forward campaign aims to help disadvantaged families in the UK and raise awareness of shoe poverty.

Simon Wilson, head of buying and marketing at Deichmann UK, said: “Since launching in May, our partnership with Barnardo’s for Deichmann UK’s 20th anniversary has been a great success.

“We are so pleased to see it now come to life with The Big Toddle event, and that so many families are getting involved.”

Samuel Deichmann, Deichmann’s executive board member, said: “This campaign is hugely important for Deichmann, and we are honoured to be the official sponsor for this event, so we can keep raising awareness and funds for families in need across the UK.”