Barkingside man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:20 AM July 28, 2021   
NCA officers

National Crime Agency officers arrested a man on suspicion of firearms offences - Credit: National Crime Agency

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Last night (July 27), National Crime Agency (NCA) officers carried out a search warrant at a house on Fencepiece Road and arrested the man.

The crime agency confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitnesses told this paper they had seen NCA officers going into a house wearing boiler suits, as well as a number of vehicles parked along the road.



