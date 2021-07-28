Barkingside man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences
Published: 7:20 AM July 28, 2021
- Credit: National Crime Agency
A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.
Last night (July 27), National Crime Agency (NCA) officers carried out a search warrant at a house on Fencepiece Road and arrested the man.
The crime agency confirmed the investigation is ongoing.
Eyewitnesses told this paper they had seen NCA officers going into a house wearing boiler suits, as well as a number of vehicles parked along the road.