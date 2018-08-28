Search

Hundreds of pupils speak to Holocaust survivor in Barkingside about life at Bergen Belsen and beyond

PUBLISHED: 09:33 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 28 January 2019

Lady Zahava Kohn, accompanied by daughter Hephzibah Rudofsky, shared her experience of surviving the Holocaust with more than 200 sixthform students. Photo: Hephzibah Rudofsky

A Holocaust survivor who was interned in Westerbork and Bergen Belsen has shared her moving story with more than 200 sixth form students of all faiths and none.

Pupils from eight schools across the borough gathered at Kantor King Solomon High, in Barkingside, on Wednesday (January 23) to hear the remarkable tale of Lady Zahava Kohn’s life before and after being held in the Dutch and German camps.

Zahava’s brother, Jehudi, who now lives in Israel, was saved from being sent to a concentration camp by his parents handing him over to the Dutch resistance at the end of 1942 which helped to secure his survival.

Lady Kohn told the Recorder: “I realise that there are fewer and fewer survivors from these terrible times and as long as I am able to do so, I want to give my testimony so that the youngsters today can be informed about what happened during this period in history.

“My daughter, Hephzibah has always helped and encouraged me to share my story. I am one of the lucky ones.”

The 83-year-old was accompanied by her daughter Hephzibah Rudofsky who helps recount her experiences by drawing on artefacts and testimonies as part of the “Surviving the Holocaust” programme she devised in 2009.

Hephzibah added: “There is a special atmosphere when we are surrounded by pupils and teachers from so many schools - sharing their thoughts and reflections after such a powerful testimony.

“It is extraordinary that my mother is able to re-live this terrible period of her life time and time again.”

