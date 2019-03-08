Barkingside named least delayed station on the London Underground

A Central line train at Barkingside Tube station. Picture: Transport for London TFL

Barkingside is the least delayed Tube station on the London Underground.

The transport hub in Station Road, sees more than 1.6milllion users per year but only saw delays of 17 minutes across the whole of 2017, according to software company PowWowNow who analysed TfL data and social media posts.

Another win for the borough, and indeed the Central line, was the result of the second least delayed station.

Redbridge Underground Station in Eastern Avenue performed 120 seconds slower than Barkingside with a delay of 19 minutes while serving 2.9million customers.

A PowWowNow spokeswoman said commuters from Redbridge enjoy some of the most punctual journeys to work.

“As delays can be such an aggravating factor when you’re trying to get to something important, it can be handy to know which stations have the most punctual service,” she said

“The top three stations that performed well with this were all on the Central line.

“Knowing which stations are most likely to test your patience could help you to work out a commute that’s more relaxed and can ensure you aren’t held up while trying to get where you need to go.

“What’s notable about all the stations with the least delays is that fewer people are using them compared to the top 15 stations that cause the most stress, so it’s possible that this could have an effect.”

Roding Valley came in at third place, while Chigwell Station came in fourth with 29 minutes of delays in a year with 500,000 users.

To create the index of London’s most stressful Tube stations, the company combined data based on the number of people entering and exiting each station, with the amount of primary delays in minutes and any negative or mixed mentions on social media.

“We gathered statistics for the number of people using these stations in 2017 from Transport for London’s multi-year station entry and exit figures,” she said.

“Using social listening tool Linkfluence, we were able to see which stations had the most negative mentions on social media alongside the hashtags #station, #tube, and #train.

“To gather the data on the delays, we submitted a Freedom of Information request -this revealed the total number of minutes of primary delays for each station.”