News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Lean-to destroyed and neighbouring house damaged in Barkingside fire

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:49 PM August 4, 2022
The fire broke out on Sydney Road on the afternoon of August 3

The fire broke out on Sydney Road on the afternoon of August 3 - Credit: Google

A lean-to was completely destroyed and a neighbouring house damaged in a fire in Barkingside. 

London Fire Brigade was called at 2.44pm on August 3 to the outbreak in Sydney Road. 

A total of six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled the blaze, and were able to get it under control by 3.25pm. 

The lean-to, however, was completely destroyed, while around half of the ground floor and part of the first floor of the terraced house was damaged. 

A small part of the guttering of a neighbouring property was also affected. 

No injuries were reported, with the fire believed to have been accidentally started by a candle. 

A brigade spokesperson said: "Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July
  2. 2 Lean-to destroyed and neighbouring house damaged in Barkingside fire
  3. 3 'Hello Mum' - WhatsApp scammers posing as children steal over £1.5m
  1. 4 House roof destroyed as firefighters rush to Cranbrook blaze
  2. 5 Ilford man charged with possession of knife after Romford nightclub search
  3. 6 Man, 47, in hospital after Seven Kings stabbing
  4. 7 Five tower blocks included in housing plans for Sainsbury's in Ilford
  5. 8 No public toilets for new Ilford station entrance near completion
  6. 9 Jailed: Ilford fraudster involved in £13m Ponzi scheme through property fraud
  7. 10 Three music festivals in Hainault given go-ahead

“We’d recommend swapping traditional candles for safer flameless LED alternatives, but if you do use real candles, it’s so important to never leave them unattended. 

“Always make sure that they’re held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over. 

“This incident is also a reminder of just how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home.” 

Barkingside News
Redbridge News
East London News

Don't Miss

Colony on High Road, Seven Kings

London Live News

Three venues must pay £13k in total after people caught smoking inside

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Nick Gardner and Mark Hewett

'Superhero' refuse workers come to family's aid during house fire

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Man charged after 23-year-old stabbed in Hornchurch

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Around one hectare of land was damaged by the fire

London Live News | Video

Hectare of scrubland burnt by fire near Snaresbrook

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon