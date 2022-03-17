Football club seeks reunion 50 years on from record win

Barkingside's 15-2 win over Pegasus in 1972 took place at Oakside Stadium (pictured) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barkingside FC's club historian is hoping to reunite the players who delivered the club's biggest ever win 50 years on.

Rob Meyers wants to gather members of the team who defeated Pegasus 15-2 in the preliminary round of the Amateur Cup in September 1972.

Rob found an archive Ilford Recorder match report of the game, which said the away team fielded only eight players.

Barkingside striker Peter Mercer bagged eight goals, the report said, with braces for Terry Farmer and Terry Hoddy.

Dave Nicholls, Ron Sellick and George Warden also made the scoresheet during the tie at the club's former ground Oakside Stadium, which sits next to Barkingside Tube station.

Rob said: "One of the things I like to do is, when there is an anniversary I try and look into it a bit more.

"I thought it (a reunion) would be nice because I do not know anybody from that era or what they are up to."

The FA Amateur Cup was an important competition, according to Rob.

"It was one of the biggest non-league cups of the time.

"It was obviously an early stage but to get such a massive win has stuck as one of the biggest wins in our history."

He is keen to gather memories from the players of their time at Barkingside and find out more about the rest of their careers.

Rob, who lives "around the corner" from Oakside, has been the club's historian since 2005.

"I like the history of football. It has been this constant search to find things out."

He said he uses Redbridge Central Library to trawl through the Recorder's archive, as well as football programmes.

Next year the club, which is now in the Eastern Counties First Division South, celebrates its 125th anniversary.

The shop worker said: "What with the lack of football we have had because of Covid, we can look forward to see if people want to come out again and an anniversary is a good thing to focus on."

According to another article, the 1972 squad also included Roger Taylor, Freddie Hutson, Reg Wells, Geoff Jones, Jeff Sellick, Roy Lee, Jim Burton, Ken Murphy and Peter Godfrey.

Any of the squad or their families who are interested in the reunion should contact the club via its website www.pitchero.com/clubs/barkingsidefc or on Twitter by messaging @BarkingsideFC.