A car and a motorcyclist were involved in a collision in High Street, Barkingside, earlier today (April 22) - Credit: MPS

A motorcyclist was injured during a crash in Barkingside earlier today.

Police were called to High Street at 12.18pm this afternoon - Friday, April 22 - following reports of a collision involving a car and motorbike.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

The motorcyclist suffered a leg injury.

His condition is not life-threatening.