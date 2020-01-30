Search

Ex-Playboy Bunny and husband from Barkingside feature on Channel 5 show

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 January 2020

Tony and Michelle, originally from Barkingside, quit the UK for a life in the sun. Picture: Blakeway North

An ex-Playboy Bunny and her husband from Barkingside are making an appearance on TV show Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun.

The Channel 5 show charts the lives of British people who have swapped the damp and grey of the UK for life on the Costa del Sol.

Michelle and Tony Johnstone, both 61, moved from Barkingside to Spain 11 years ago and took advantage of the roasting heat by buying an awning company.

While Tony works long hours to install the blinds, Michelle is busy working from home and meeting up for coffee with Spanish ladies.

Production company Blakeway North says: "Tony and Michelle are a great couple.

"Tony works hard keeping their awning business afloat, taking advantage of the blazing sun by fixing awnings to the homes of local expats, while Michelle does her bit for the local wives and girlfriend community to arrange coffee mornings and get-togethers to stop that lonely feeling that can sometimes set in while your partner is away at work all day."

Catch the couple's episode at 8pm on Channel 5 on Thursday, January 30.

Immigration raid at Seven Kings restaurant finds illegal workers for second time

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings stabbings: Redbridge Sikhs tell police of damage done to community in wake of fatal street fight

The Met Police, Councillors Jas Athwal, Robert Littlewood and MP Sam Tarry met with leaders within the Sikh community to discuss the fallout from the Seven Kings stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Police charge man from Chadwell Heath

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

