Ex-Playboy Bunny and husband from Barkingside feature on Channel 5 show

An ex-Playboy Bunny and her husband from Barkingside are making an appearance on TV show Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun.

The Channel 5 show charts the lives of British people who have swapped the damp and grey of the UK for life on the Costa del Sol.

Michelle and Tony Johnstone, both 61, moved from Barkingside to Spain 11 years ago and took advantage of the roasting heat by buying an awning company.

While Tony works long hours to install the blinds, Michelle is busy working from home and meeting up for coffee with Spanish ladies.

Production company Blakeway North says: "Tony and Michelle are a great couple.

"Tony works hard keeping their awning business afloat, taking advantage of the blazing sun by fixing awnings to the homes of local expats, while Michelle does her bit for the local wives and girlfriend community to arrange coffee mornings and get-togethers to stop that lonely feeling that can sometimes set in while your partner is away at work all day."

Catch the couple's episode at 8pm on Channel 5 on Thursday, January 30.