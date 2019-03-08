Search

Barkingside councillor Khaled Noor enters Labour's Ilford South selection contest

PUBLISHED: 16:33 28 August 2019

Barkingside Cllr Khaled Noor is running 5k every weekend for a year in a bid to raise £1,000 for Redbridge Together.

Barkingside Cllr Khaled Noor is running 5k every weekend for a year in a bid to raise £1,000 for Redbridge Together.

Archant

A Barkingside councillor has entered the Labour Party selection contest which will find the next Labour candidate to stand in Ilford South.

Cllr Khaled Noor has lived in Seven Kings with his wife and their two children for the last 10 years.

He has been a Labour Party member since 2008 and was elected a Barkingside ward councillor in May 2018.

With more than 16 years' experience working as a human right solicitor, Cllr Noor is now hoping to gain enough support among fellow Labour members in the constituency to be named its next prospective MP when a general election is called.

He said: "When the opportunity to serve my community as a local Labour councillor came up last year, I was ecstatic about the chance to bring positive change in the community.

"I now have an opportunity to serve on a bigger platform as the Member of Parliament for Ilford South."

"Ilford South deserves an MP who can understand their plight and who has a genuine interest invested in ensuring they will seek to address the hardest hitting issues facing our communities."

